Delhi pollution: NGT gives nod to odd-even scheme, says no exemption for two-wheelers, women

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday gave its nod for the implementation of the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from 13 November to tackle high pollution level, with certain riders.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that no one should be exempted from the scheme, except for CNG vehicles and emergency services such as ambulance and fire.

During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.

The bench also issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to show cause why exemplary cost should not be imposed on them for violation of its order putting a ban on construction activities.

The AAP government had on Thursday announced introduction of the odd-even scheme as part of a Graded Response Plan to tackle the alarming pollution levels in the capital.

The tribunal is hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, stating that it was an "environmental emergency" which was affecting children and senior citizens the most.

The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates.

Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

Follow our LIVE blog on Delhi air pollution