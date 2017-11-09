Delhi air pollution updates: NCR's smog nightmare enters 3rd day; HC issues emergency orders; odd-even policy from 13-17 Nov

For the third consecutive day, Delhi-NCR area woke up to a yet another smog-filled day with the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announcing that pollution levels hit the ‘severe plus’ zone. Police officials also said 17 people died across the state in road accidents due to smog in the last 24 hours. In another incident, nine, including eight students, were mowed down by a truck near the Bathinda-Chandigarh road.

Both, the National Green Tribunal and the National Human Rights Commission, slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi and said that the life-threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR area was alarming. The NHRC issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Punjab and Haryana "on their action plan to tackle it."

'Hazardous' air quality

On Thursday morning, Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh recorded at 799 ppm on the Air Quality Index (AQI), Dwarka 388, Shadipur 362, and Anand Vihar 515, all of which fall under the 'hazardous' category.

The data collected from the central government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that the PM2.5 and PM10 (particles with diameter less than 2.5 and 10 mm) were beyond "severe", which stood at more than 500 units. The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic meter according to the national standards, and 25 micrograms per cubic meter as per the international standards.

According to Safar, both PM2.5 and PM10 are expected to be "severe-plus" on Friday as well.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, showed the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 491 — close to "severe-plus" — while the average PM2.5 of 13 active monitoring stations was 490 units by 10 am.

The average AQI of Delhi and NCR was 481, while the average PM2.5 of 18 active monitoring stations was 480 units.

Odd-even car policy to be enforced between 13-17 November

As weather conditions deteriorated through the day, Delhi government decided to impose the odd-even policy in the state from 13 November to 17 November, ANI reported.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot appealed to people to cooperate. "I am appealing to all residents that they cooperate in this hour of crisis. I am also appealing police and agencies that they cooperate at best," he said.

'You've made a mess of Delhi'

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said,"You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction? You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see the number of patients that are being admitted."

It also said, “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation.”

Pulling up the Delhi government, municipal corporations and neighbouring states, NGT asked them to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with.

During the hearing, NGT questioned the Delhi government on the steps taken to curb pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. The body also asked,"Why isn't rain artificially being triggered using helicopters?" The NGT also prohibited vehicles which are more than 10 years old (in case of diesel) and 15 year old (in case of petrol), must be prohibited from entering Delhi. It further asked the government to "ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi High Court also directed an emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary with chief secretaries of NCR states and pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.

Delhi's poor worst affected

Rickshaw driver Sanjay can only afford a handkerchief to shield his face from the smog-filled streets of Delhi, even as many residents rush to buy protective masks to combat the toxic menace.

Better off inhabitants of the world's most polluted capital are swarming sellers of face masks, which come at a high price. On top of expensive European air purifiers, inhabitants are turning to nose filters, indoor plants and even yoga to mitigate the crisis.

Sanjay spends his days waiting for passengers, breathing in the poisonous mist so thick that often he cannot see the other side of the road. "I don't have a mask. The masks are too expensive. I have a hankie," he told AFP, bringing out a cotton square.

He knows however that putting the rag over his nose and mouth does next to nothing against the onslaught of fine particles — so small they bury deep in the lungs — that sear his eyes and throat.

"My eyes are fire," he said, pulling back an eyelid to expose an irritated, bloodshot iris. Like him, there are numerous rickshaw drivers, street vendors and tens of thousands of homeless families enduring the full force of pollution that doctors warn can do irreparable damage to the heart, brain and lungs, especially in children.

Transportation woes

Due to the exacerbating smog situation in Delhi, 41 trains coming in and leaving national capital were due to arrive late, ANI reported. Nine trains were rescheduled and ten others were cancelled.

As per reports, the odd-even road rationing scheme may return to New Delhi as well. Quoting transport minister Kailash Gahlot, reports said that two-wheelers will be exempted if the odd-even scheme comes into effect in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro also decided to increase the parking rates by four times to make people avoid using private transport for travel. “The Metro parking rates will be four times the prevalent rates from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards in order to discourage use of private vehicles owing to prevalent weather conditions,” a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Wednesday. It also decided to run extra train trips across the metro network from Friday onwards.

As the air pollution continues to worsen, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) asked officials to resort to sprinkling of water at highway construction sites, according to Financial Express. Furthermore, Delhi authorities also ordered "an immediate halt" on construction works and banned the entry of trucks, except those transporting essential commodities.

Health ministry issues advisory

On Thursday morning, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted saying that the EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground. "I would like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR."

Already in touch with states in NCR region, asked them to implement graded action plan. Constantly monitoring situation. There should be no reason to panic, take precautions try to stay indoors & don't expose children to polluted air: Environment Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan #smogpic.twitter.com/N24KdF5P0J — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

The state government also issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also advised people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation. "If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.

It also advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.

The advisory called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours. Weather conditions in areas outside Delhi-NCR Weather conditions in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab were affected as well with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday. Meanwhile, reports said that the Air Quality Index in Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours. IANS reported that the air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours. 'Not just Delhi, entire North India is a gas chamber' Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the need for all neighbouring state governments to pitch in and put aside their politics so that "a solution can be found" to the existing, deteriorating smog situation in Delhi. "For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi," he said. "If everyone — central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments — come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found. Until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning, it (smog situation) will not stop." Kejriwal, on Wednesday, sent a letter to chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and urged them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached out to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the latter's concern over stubble management in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets addressed to Kejriwal, Singh said, "Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications."

Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management (1/2). — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017

It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest (2/2). — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017

I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir https://t.co/qMQJX6Y4It — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017

Singh also said that the smog situation is serious but "Punjab is helpless" as problem is widespread and state has no money "to compensate farmers for stubble management."

Responding to Amarinder Singh's tweet, Kejriwal agreed that the Centre should intervene in the worsening air pollution issue in Delhi. "I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir."

Meanwhile Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged farmers to avoid stubble burning. "We have taken precautions and steps possible in Haryana. If we are asked by the Centre, or Punjab to sit and talk together, we will do that," said Khattar on Thursday.

Tackling pollution calls for 'all-encompassing approach', says UN

Tackling environmental pollution, such as the haze that has enveloped Delhi, calls for an "all-encompassing approach" over and above measures such as a ban on firecrackers and controlling the volume of vehicles on the roads, a top UN official said.

"Environmental situations such as the current Delhi smog cannot be tackled just by addressing the issue of the number of cars or banning firecrackers. There has to be an all-encompassing approach," UN Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

"There is the issue of farmers (stubble burning) and plant emissions. And, even if one talks about reducing the volume of cars in the streets, there has to be a discussion on the quality of cars, whether they have catalytic converters. It has to be a well-rounded approach," he said.

