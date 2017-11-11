Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government calls off odd-even policy after NGT asks it to remove exemptions

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Gahlot said the government's decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal, which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme.

During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.

The government is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone expect emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shutdown till Sunday. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

Click here for Live updates on Delhi air pollution