You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government calls off odd-even policy after NGT asks it to remove exemptions

IndiaPTINov, 11 2017 16:06:21 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Representational image. PTI

Smog continues to choke Delhi for fifth consecutive day. PTI

Gahlot said the government's decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal, which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme.

During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.

The government is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone expect emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shutdown till Sunday. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

Click here for Live updates on Delhi air pollution


Published Date: Nov 11, 2017 04:06 pm | Updated Date: Nov 11, 2017 04:06 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories