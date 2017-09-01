Building collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar; one person injured

Just a day after a building collapsed in Mumbai’s Bhendi bazaar, claiming more than 30 lives, another three-storey building in Delhi's Sadar Baazar collapsed on Friday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, media reports said. Although official sources could not confirm any casualties yet, local residents told Firstpost that one person has been injured in the incident.

#BREAKING -- A three-storey building collapsed in Sadar Bazaar. 6 fire tenders at the spot, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/1zYRZ5RBPn — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 1, 2017

The building was located in the Pan Mandi area of Sadar Baazar. Outlookreported that the fire department received a call from the locals about the building collapse but the officials are yet to confirm the damage.

Locals told Firstpost that it was a very old construction and the structural integrity of the building was likely compromised due to rainfall.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed after a portion of the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi caved in. A team of 10 fire tenders, two ambulances, and the local police force have reached the spot and rescue operations are still underway.