Ghazipur landfill caves in at East Delhi: Two killed in mishap; Arvind Kejriwal reaches site

Two people were killed after a portion of the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi caved in on Friday afternoon, while several others are still feared trapped, media reports said. A team of 10 fire tenders, two ambulances, and the local police force have reached the spot and rescue operations are still underway.

The Delhi Police confirmed that one male and a female have been killed in the incident. An NDRF team comprising of 45 personnel was rushed to the cave-in site and a team of divers have also been pressed into service. ANI reported that four to five vehicles were also swept into the adjacent Kondli canal as the heap of garbage descended on the road. Two cars and a two-wheeler has been fished out of the water so far. The roads leading to the area are experiencing huge traffic jams. Routes around Madhu Vihar, Kadkadduma, and the road leading to Ghaziabad from the area should be avoided. The Delhi traffic police have also issued advisories, informing people that the traffic is being diverted from the area to speed up the rescue operations.

According to a report in CNN-News 18, at least five people have been pulled out from the huge lump of garbage that fell on the road next to the over 30-years-old garbage dump. Eyewitness have said that at least four more people could be trapped under the mound of litter. However, the police is yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the tragedy.

“Rescue operation is underway. Reason of the incident can be ascertained only after investigation,” ANI quoted Ranbir Singh, EDMC Commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, politicking has already picked up after the incident, even as the rescue and search operations remain underway. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the BJP-ruled Delhi Development Authority and Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The party alleged that the citizens of the area had been complaining about the landfill since a long time and it had reached its saturation point way back in 2002. AAP leaders also claimed that they had repeatedly brought up the matter with MCD and in the Delhi Assembly, but no action was taken.

The Ghazipur landfill receives almost 2,800 metric tonnes of garbage generated in East Delhi, which is home to over 40 lakh people. Further details are awaited in the story.