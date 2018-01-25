Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, security beefed up across country; airport, metro services to be restricted

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations to be held across the country on Friday, central and state agencies have swung into action to beef up security.

For the first time ever, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries — Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei — will be attending the Republic Day parade as chief guests in New Delhi.

In the run-up to the celebrations, security agencies have increased vigilance at various sensitive spots across the country to ensure there are no untoward incidents. Here's a look at preparations undertaken in different states on the eve of the 69th Republic Day.

Intelligence inputs put Delhi on high alert



A report on NDTV said heightened anti-sabotage checks are on, especially after security agencies were alerted to a possible use of a China-made improvised explosive device by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad. It also said that no take-offs or landings would be allowed at Indira Gandhi International airport between 10.15 am and 12.35 pm between 18 and 26 January.

"Threat perception is high, that's why we have taken all precautions. Rooftops along the route of the parade have been sanitised and commandos stationed," BK Singh, additional commissioner of police, New Delhi, was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier in January, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines to combat probable terror attacks through micro-light aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in New Delhi, reported DNA.

"Operations of light or micro-light aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and similar long range aerial vehicles should be prohibited within 300 kilometres around Delhi for specific time periods on Republic Day, At Home at President's House, and Beating Retreat. Only a state-owned light aircraft flying governor or chief minister of a state are exempted from the restriction," the letter stated.

Use of airborne cameras and drones at sensitive locations such as Rajpath, Vijay Chowk and Rashtrapati Bhavan should be restricted, the letter added.

On 6 January, the Delhi Police issued an order prohibiting the use of unmanned aircraft systems from 9 January onwards as part of the security arrangements ahead of Republic Day.

Joint teams of intelligence agencies and Delhi Police have also made preventive security measures in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to news agency UNI. Amid the high threat perceptions, joint teams of intelligence agencies and Delhi Police have made elaborate preventive security measures, not only in the capital but also for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), it said.

"There are specific inputs of attempt of fiyadeen attack by Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, international terror groups like Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, as also from Sikh radical groups and from Rohingyas settled in Delhi and NCR," a home ministry official told UNI on Tuesday.

Hotels frequented by foreigners are also being closely scrutinised.

Airport and metro stations



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that services will be restricted as per instructions from Delhi Police, reported The Times of India.

Entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed from 6 am to 12 pm, while Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations will remain shut from 8.45 am to 12 pm, the report quoted a DMRC spokesperson as saying. Metro services at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations will be stopped when the parade passes under the Tilak Bridge, it said.

When the metro services are halted, trains will run in three short loops on three corridors — Noida City Centre to Indraprastha, Vaishali to Yamuna Bank and Dwarka Sector 21 to Barakhamba Road, it said.

During the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday, metro services will not be available at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January 25 to 2 pm the next day, reported IANS.

Airports are also on high-alert in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations. According to Hindustan Times, the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed the Central Industrial Security Service (CISF) to look out for explosives that could be hidden in perfume bottles, computer printer ink and toner cartridges.

The CISF will monitor flights from airports and airfields in and around New Delhi and check vehicles for possibility of bomb threats. The directive issued on 12 January also states that CISF personnel must frisk passengers before they board the aircraft and and monitor catering services vehicles.

"Even the catering van is sanitised and security staff is asked to check the plane before boarding. Air marshals have been deployed in sensitive flights, who are trained to thwart any hijack attempt," a senior CISF official told Hindustan Times.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has imposed flying restrictions in the national capital from 19-26 January. Airspace over Delhi is closed between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm in view of the air flypast at Republic Day parade rehearsals in New Delhi.

In view of the security threat, the Pune Airport Authority has also restricted visitor entry inside the terminal building between 20-30 January, reported Hindustan Times. "It is a practice which is being followed at all airports across the nation. The visitor entry at the airports is stopped as a security measure," the report quoted Ajay Kumar, Pune airport director, as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir on 'high alert'

A high alert has been sounded in Kashmir following an intelligence input that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations in the Valley.

According to a message circulated from the office of inspector general of police (Kashmir) to all district police heads and chief of security wing in Kashmir, "there is a strong input" that an 18-year-old woman non-Kashmiri woman might "cause a suicide bomb explosion" near or inside the Republic Day parade in Kashmir. The suspect is believed to have already arrived in the Valley.

Director general of police SP Vaid, however, sought to downplay the reports and assured foolproof security for the Republic Day celebrations.

The state police chief said all counter mechanisms were in place. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel averted a major tragedy after its personnel detected and defused a pressure cooker IED near a railway station in Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir was beefed up following an alert by intelligence agencies about possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan backed militants ahead of the Republic Day, police said on Sunday. The agencies claimed that Pakistan's ISI was trying to infiltrate a group of terrorists to create disturbance and target security forces' camps, according to official sources.

Law enforcement agencies in the state are carrying out random frisking and searches of vehicles entering the city. This year the main Republic Day function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium instead of the regular venue, Bakshi Stadium, which is closed for renovations.

The area around the cricket stadium was sealed on Wednesday for full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade. Traffic police has issued an advisory for movement of vehicles between the city centre and south Kashmir and no vehicle will be permitted to move along the Ram Munshi Bagh-TRC stretch of the road during the rehearsal and Republic Day function.

Heavy security measures undertaken in North East

The Telegraph reported that security has been tightened in upper Assam ahead of Republic Day celebrations. "We have taken all precautionary measures and security has been tightened. Every year ahead of Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, we tighten our security to counter any threat," Mughavi Zhimo, director of Dibrugarh airport, told The Telegraph.

Security at Chabua air force stations has also been increased following warnings from intelligence agencies that an insurgent group is trying to stage a Pathankot-like strike at the airport.

Last year, a blast took place in Dibrugarh, 500 metres from the Chowkidinghee parade ground on 26 January. Militants had thrown a bomb in a drain near a tea garden.

On Wednesday, the timely detection of a powerful bomb planted along National Highway 2 foiled an ambush against security forces in Manipur, as the northeastern state prepares to celebrate Republic Day amid violence and boycott calls by banned underground organisations.

Police said a powerful bomb was planted along NH 2 between Wangjing and Kamjong towns in Thoubal district. However, some troopers of 26 Assam Rifles noticed the bomb buried on the roadside. Police bomb squad personnel removed it later and exploded it safely. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility.

In Manipur, the state force conducted search operations in different parts to ensure no untoward incident takes place ahead of Republic Day celebrations, according to Imphal Times. Police conducted search operations in Bishnupur district in the state under the supervision of Bishnupur district superintendent of police, Jogeschandra.

Police and paramilitary forces are making surprise checks in most districts to ensure an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the state. Men and women are rounded up and paraded at playgrounds for verification. Those found without proper identification papers are taken to the police stations for further verification.

ASEAN flag to be seen at flypast

The ASEAN flag would fly in the sky on this year's Republic Day with Mi-17 V5 helicopters, the first in the fly past on 26 January, sporting the standard of the regional intergovernmental organisation along with the Indian flag and flags of the three forces, IANS reported.

The first formation in the Republic Day parade will be an "Ensign" formation with five Mi-17 V5 choppers. The first chopper would fly the national flag, followed by the second one which will have the ASEAN flag, tailed by three more with the flags of army, navy and air force.

Haryana government directs panchayats to unfurl national flag

All village panchayats in Haryana, along with towns and cities, would unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day, state agriculture and farmers welfare minister OP Dhankar said on Monday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the National Flag at Rohtak town, 70 kilometres from Delhi, and also at Rohtan village of Bhiwani district.

Dhankar appealed to the people to ensure maximum participation in this special programme. "Elders and enlightened people of the village must narrate tales of bravery of the freedom struggle to the younger generation. They should also inform them about the freedom fighters and martyrs of their village, and the role they played during the freedom struggle and the contribution they made to the country," Dhankar said in a statement in Chandigarh on Monday.

With inputs from agencies