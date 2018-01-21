Security beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir after intelligence agencies warn of infiltration bids ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: Security along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir was beefed up following an alert by intelligence agencies about possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan backed militants ahead of the Republic Day, police said on Sunday.

A group of three to four terrorists were seen camping across the border at a village in Pakistan, near a border out post (BoP), intelligence agencies are learnt to have warned the police and security forces.

The agencies claimed that Pakistan's ISI was trying to infiltrate this group of terrorists to create disturbance and target security forces' camps, according to official sources.

The main reason behind ceasefire violations and Pakistan shelling is to help infiltrate militants from across the border, IG, Jammu Zone, SD Singh Jamwal said.

After the inputs from intelligence agencies, police have beefed up the security in border belts and increased round-the-clock vigilance, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday had sounded a "red alert" and asked border dwellers to move out of their areas as the situation was "sensitive" in the wake of continuous shelling by Pakistani troops.