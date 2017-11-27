After Centre downgrades Lalu Yadav's security cover, son Tej Pratap threatens to 'skin' Narendra Modi

A day after the Centre withdrew RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Z+ VIP security cover, his son Tej Pratap threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive. In a video posted by ANI, Tej Pratap can be seen saying, "There is a murder conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav. We will give them a fitting reply. We will skin Narendra Modiji."

#WATCH: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap responds to question on his father's security downgrade, says, 'Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge' pic.twitter.com/FER7rIBjoK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

The RJD chief did not condemn the remarks, instead saying that "if a son gets to know his father is being conspired against and his security is being revoked, he will react". The RJD chief further said that he has talked to his son about not making such remarks again. He added that if Modi thinks he will get scared because his security is withdrawn, he is wrong. "All the people, even the children of Bihar, will protect me," he added.

If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. I don't approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again.: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tej Pratap Yadav's statement pic.twitter.com/jo6LnC7Qzx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

After his VIP security cover was withdrawn, Lalu sought to know from the Centre if there was a plan to attack Pakistan. While talking to the media, he said, "if anything happens to me, Modi and Nitish (Kumar) will be responsible."

"Even small BJP leaders are getting Z+ security, why was my security withdrawn?" the RJD chief questioned.

He said he tried to talk to Union minister Rajnath Singh but the call could not get connected. The home secretary said he would revert on Monday but Lalu said, he is still waiting for the call.

Official sources told PTI that Lalu's VIP security cover was withdrawn after the Centre reviewed the threat levels of its various protectees. He will now be given 'Z' category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover, sources said.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma filed a complain against Tej Pratap in Delhi's Parliament Street police station for his remark on Modi.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma files complaint against RJD leader #TejPratapYadav in Delhi's Parliament Street Police station for his remark against PM Modi (file pics) pic.twitter.com/29UVOv3te5 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

Bihar minister DC Yadav also reacted to the statement and said, "only a person who is mentally unstable will make such a statement." ANI quoted him as saying, "Lalu ji also said things in the past but never crossed lines like this."

Lalu's other son and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, also blamed Modi and said that if anything happens to the RJD chief, the prime minister will be responsible.

"If anything happens to Lalu Prasadji, Modi will be responsible and be blamed for it," he said.

Tejashwi also said that his father was on the hit list of some vested interests who could murder him.

With inputs from agencies