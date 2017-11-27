Narendra Modi will be responsible if anything happens to Lalu Prasad, says RJD chief's son Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: A day after the NSG cover for former Union Minister Lalu Prasad was withdrawn, his son Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday Prime Minister Narender Modi will be held responsible if anything untoward happens to the RJD chief.

"If anything happens to Lalu Prasadji, Modi will be responsible and blamed for it," Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said.

Tejashwi said his father Lalu Prasad was on the hit list of some vested interests who could murder him.

He said while small-time leaders of the National Democratic Alliance have been provided security, that of Lalu Prasad has been pared down. "It is a dangerous trend," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said.

Tejashwi said Lalu Prasad had been visiting different parts of Bihar and was surrounded by hundreds of people.

According to police sources, Lalu Prasad's Z Plus security has been downgraded to Z category.

Now, he will be guarded by Central Reserve Police Force commandos especially trained for VIP security rather than National Security Guard.

The central government has also withdrew the Z Plus security of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.