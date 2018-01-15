Haryana: Days after murder of two Dalit girls, man arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Chandigarh: In another case of brutal sexual assault in Haryana, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mutilating the private parts of a 10-year-old girl by inserting a wooden object, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on in an area near Pinjore, comes barely days after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in the state. In one of the cases, a 15-year-old school student was brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

The girl's family has lodged a complaint, following which the man was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Pinjore police station, Brij Pal said.

The man, who is a distant relative of the victim, allegedly inserted a wooden object into her private parts, police said.

The officer said that as per the complaint given to the police the accused had not raped the girl, but assaulted her in a brutal manner.

"According to the complaint, the accused mutilated the private parts of the girl," Pal said.

The girl's mother found her crying and rushed her to a hospital in Panchkula. The crime was allegedly committed when she was playing outside her house, he said.

The matter is being investigated. The man and the girl's family hail from Uttar Pradesh and have been living in an area near Pinjore for the past many years, the assistant sub-inspector said.

Opposition Congress in Haryana has alleged that these shocking incidents were a grim reminder of how the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated in the past three years.

These cases come close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.