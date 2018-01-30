First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
U-19 WC | 7th Place Play-off Jan 30, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India's Shubhman Gill, Abhishek Sharma recount their first meeting with coach Rahul Dravid

Shubhman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, who are part of the Indian team playing in U-19 World Cup, recount the first time they met each other, as well as their interactions with Rahul Dravid.

Snehal Pradhan, Jan,30 2018

The India U-19 cricket team is riding on a high in the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand. Right from the outset of the high-profile event, the Indian team, coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid, has been dishing out one dominant performance after another, the latest being their 203-run hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final.

Among the players who have stood out in the tournament so far is Shubhman Gill. The dashing opener from Firozpur, Punjab, was one of the two heroes from the semi-final drubbing of Pakistan, smashing an unbeaten 102 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, helping the side post a daunting 272/9 from 50 overs.

Another young cricketer from Punjab, Abhishek Sharma, later relished the winning moment in the match. The Amritsar-born lad collected the last wicket of the Pakistan innings off just his third delivery, with the first two going for dots, as the opposition were bowled out for a paltry score of 69.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, the two Punjab cricketers retrace their road to the World Cup, reminisce their U-14 days when they first crossed paths, share a few interesting anecdotes from the tour so far in a freewheeling chat.

Firstpost: Whose idea was it to smash a cake on coach Rahul Dravid's face?

Abhishek: It's part of the team culture to smash a cake on the person's face on his birthday, and not eat any of it. No matter who the person is — support staff or player.

Firstpost: How did Dravid react after that?

Abhishek: I'm pretty sure he knew it was coming.

Firstpost: What was your first interaction with Dravid like?

Shubhman: He was exactly what we had imagined a legend to be — calm, composed, etc.

Abhishek: Had heard that he's extremely positive (in his demeanour), and he's the one who does the motivational talks the most.

Watch the full interview above to find out more about the two potential Indian cricket superstars.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all