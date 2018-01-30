The India U-19 cricket team is riding on a high in the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand. Right from the outset of the high-profile event, the Indian team, coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid, has been dishing out one dominant performance after another, the latest being their 203-run hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final.

Among the players who have stood out in the tournament so far is Shubhman Gill. The dashing opener from Firozpur, Punjab, was one of the two heroes from the semi-final drubbing of Pakistan, smashing an unbeaten 102 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, helping the side post a daunting 272/9 from 50 overs.

Another young cricketer from Punjab, Abhishek Sharma, later relished the winning moment in the match. The Amritsar-born lad collected the last wicket of the Pakistan innings off just his third delivery, with the first two going for dots, as the opposition were bowled out for a paltry score of 69.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, the two Punjab cricketers retrace their road to the World Cup, reminisce their U-14 days when they first crossed paths, share a few interesting anecdotes from the tour so far in a freewheeling chat.

Firstpost: Whose idea was it to smash a cake on coach Rahul Dravid's face?

Abhishek: It's part of the team culture to smash a cake on the person's face on his birthday, and not eat any of it. No matter who the person is — support staff or player.

Firstpost: How did Dravid react after that?

Abhishek: I'm pretty sure he knew it was coming.

Firstpost: What was your first interaction with Dravid like?

Shubhman: He was exactly what we had imagined a legend to be — calm, composed, etc.

Abhishek: Had heard that he's extremely positive (in his demeanour), and he's the one who does the motivational talks the most.

