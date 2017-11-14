Wonder Woman 2 will now release six weeks early to avoid clash with Star Wars: Episode IX

Fans of Wonder Woman had just about recovered from the announcement of its sequel Wonder Woman 2 by the makers at Comic Con this year when another pleasant surprise has sprung up for them. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the massively anticipated film, which was originally set to release on 13 December, 2019, will see an earlier release.

The film will now release six weeks earlier on 1 November, 2019, a shift perhaps made necessary by the Disney and Lucas fan favourite release Star Wars: Episode IX which is releasing on 20 December, 2019.

Wonder Woman, which stars Gal Gadot, was DC’s biggest money spinner and this summer’s highest grosser. The sequel will see Gal Gadot reprise the role of Diana Prince and Patty Jenkins has been confirmed to direct the sequel, as reported earlier this year. The character who was introduced in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice will also make an appearance in DC Extended Universe’s Justice League releasing this week on 17 November, 2018.

Wonder Woman 2 is said to be a period piece with Diana Prince facing off the Soviet forces in the 1980s. The script is being developed by DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns.

With the shift in the release date, the Patty Jenkins directed sequel will have a comfortable number of competition-free weeks at the box office, which will then potentially be dominated by the JJ Abrams directed Star Wars sequel 20 December, 2019 onwards.