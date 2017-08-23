Wonder Woman dethrones Spider-Man; becomes highest grossing superhero origin movie in US

Patty Jenkins' directorial hit Wonder Woman has come out on top as the highest grossing superhero origin movie in the United States of America, according to an Indian Expressreport.

This makes the Princess of Themyscira the reigning queen of the superhero origin universe. The Gal Gadot-starrer, which released on 2 June, has made an estimated $ 404,008,376 at the domestic United States box-office. With this, Wonder Woman has officially dethroned the original Spider-Man movie (starring Tobey Maguire in the titular role) which previously held the record, having grossed a total of $ 403,706,375 at the domestic box-office.

Patty Jenkins' movie is the first ever live-action film helmed by a female that has crossed the $400 million mark in the United States and the $800 million mark worldwide. The original Spider-Man has held up the top-spot since 2002, with the Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy film Deadpool coming in close last year, having missed the coveted mark by $40 million.

Wonder Woman is yet to see its release in Japan (25 August), which might be the deciding factor for the movie that helps it catapult to the top spot, throwing off Spider-Man which stands at numero uno, having garnered a worldwide collection of $821.7 million.

Meanwhile Jenkins is reportedly in final talks with Warner Bros to helm the Wonder Woman sequel and step back into the director's seat.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for a December 2019 release.

