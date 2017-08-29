The Kapil Sharma Show: From mid-air scuffle to contract renewal — a timeline of events

It has been a year of mostly lows for comedian Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show.

In another development, after the cast of Baadshaho walked out of the show after waiting for the comedian for several hours, the primary executives of Sony TV met to discuss the fate of the show. According to Hindustan Times, the cast waited for a long time but the comedian was a no-show. Before Baadshaho, there were reports of the Mubarakan cast leaving the sets without a single shot, too.

Reports of unprofessionalism

This is not the first time that people have stormed off the sets due to Sharma's unprofessional behaviour. The channel's TRPs started slumping due to stars choosing Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company over The Kapil Sharma Show. The biggest blow came when Salman Khan, who was otherwise a regular on the latter, promoted Tubelight on Krushna's show.

Mid-air scuffle

It all started with the mid-air scuffle between him and fellow comedian Sunil Grover, who used to play Gutthi. The fight, in which Sharma reportedly slapped Grover multiple times and hurled a shoe at him, led to the latter leaving his show. Along with Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left the show too, and are now seen on Krushna's show. Chandan Prabhakar, Sharma's close aide, had also briefly quit the show, only to bury the hatchet and come back later.

TRP slump

While all this was ensuing, TKSS received a major setback in its viewership and slipped to the 14th spot in TRPs according to BARC. There were rumours about the channel's unwillingness to sign another contract with the comedian due to the disappointing numbers. Between all this, Sharma was apparently given a 30-day grace period to bring back his show in the race. Raju Shrivastava was roped in to fill in for Grover, but that, too, in vain.

Grover's response

Sensing the need for some immediate damage-control, Sony tried to woo Grover back to the show, reportedly offering him a hefty amount. However, Grover made it clear that money could not tempt him as he for him, dignity always comes first. Amidst all this, there were also rumours of Sharma asking for a 50% hike from the channel.

My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can't be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017

Prabhakar's comeback

With Prabhakar's re-entry, came a little ray of hope. However, he could not give the show the kind of push it needed and reports of Sony TV taking the show-off air, after complaints of a weak storyline and boring line-ups, surfaced.

Contract Renewal

However, despite the downfall and tough competition, it was soon reported that the channel had renewed his contract for another year. Sharma took the opportunity to thank Sony for having shown faith in him and his ability to entertain people.