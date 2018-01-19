Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' features Yo Yo Honey Singh's weakest rap to date

There are songs; then there are bad songs; and then there are "I-would-rather-kill-myself-than-listen-to-this" songs: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's latest song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' qualifies for that last category.

It exemplifies everything that is going wrong with Bollywood music — bad lyrics (often suggestive), inspired tunes, absurd musical arrangement and to top that mind-rattling visuals, which makes you go numb. Your brain stops working, and by the end of the song you realise you have been slyly pushed into a dark hole (and yes, that's really scary).

The bad points about the song could be listed down very easily, but we would like to spare ourselves with the horror of revisiting them.

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans, 'Chhote Chhote Peg' brutally murders Hans Raj Hans' iconic Punjabi party song 'Tote Tote Ho Gaya'. I'm going to say this one more time: when will today's music directors realise that classics are best left as they are?

As far as Honey Singh's rap is concerned, it could easily pass off as one of his weakest. With a discography that boasts of tracks like 'Lungi Dance', 'Main Sharabi', 'Angreji Beat' and many others, Yo Yo's 'Chhote Chhote Peg' stint is rather a forgettable one.

Presented in the most kitschy manner — filled with all possible innuendoes — Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's song seems like the chhote chhote pegs of the bitter medicine that haunted our childhood.

