Sonam Kapoor confirms involvement in The Zoya Factor's film adaptation on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor has confirmed that she will be starring in the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor, through a tweet. Firstpost had earlier reported that the actress, who runs a production house, had bought the rights to two books — Battle For Bittora and The Zoya Factor. On 24 August, the actress took to the micro-blogging site to put all speculations to rest.

The screen adaptation of the novel will probably be directed by Abhishek Sharma, as per Kapoor's tweet. Sharma has previously helmed films like Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens. Aarti and Pooja Shetty of AdLabs will be producing the film. The film is yet to be titled.

The storyline of The Zoya Factor revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, who is employed in an advertising firm that works closely with the Indian cricket team. In the novel, Zoya becomes the team's lucky charm in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. The novel garnered good reviews for its crisp plot.

She is currently busy with the filming of Veere Di Wedding, which she is co-producing with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. The ladies recently met up for a script reading session, confirming the film's progress.