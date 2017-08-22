Sonam Kapoor might act in and produce film adaptations of Battle For Bittora, The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor's 2010 film Aisha was an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic, Emma. Although the film was not a huge hit, it still managed to pique the curiosity of people who relish books and cinema equally. The actress is now reportedly, adapting two more novels for the big screen. Kapoor, wo had bought the rights to Battle For Bittora and The Zoya Factor, will produce and act in their film adaptations, as per DNA.

The two films will reportedly be helmed under Kapoor's father, Anil Kapoor's banner. Speculations about Sonam starring in The Zoya Factor's cinematic adaption have been rife for a long time now. The film was initially shelved but has now been revived.

She is currently busy with the filming of Veerey Di Wedding, which she is co-producing with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Veerey Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. The ladies had recently met up for a script reading session, confirming the film's proceedings.

Although the film was initially slated to go on floors in October 2016, it got postponed due to Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy.