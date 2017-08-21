Secret Superstar's first song 'Main Kaun Hoon' has two prodigies, Zaira Wasim and Meghna Mishra

The first song of Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, titled 'Main Kaun Hoon' is out and it is absolutely packed with talent. The 3-minute-song has been sung by a 16-year-old singer Meghna Mishra, which makes the song have two prodigies, the one that you see on-screen and the voice behind her. Composer Amit Trivedi, delivers another brilliant track with this one.

Although, art, particularly music, should be open to interpretation, the predicament of Wasim's character comes through in 'Main Kaun Hoon'. As the name suggests, the film is about an aspiring singer — a 14-year old Muslim girl from Vadodara, Gujarat.

Owing to her passion, she records music videos and uploads them on YouTube but keeps her identity a secret by wearing a burqa. The song captures her dilemma which is being a musical misfit who struggles with her identity.

Coming to the voice behind Wasim, Mishra adds just the right amount of emotion to the song - not schmaltzy, but a wondrous concoction of passion and the anger that comes with having to pursue it behind closed doors. Needless to say, this film is definitely about stellar young artists. All this is brought to screen extremely well by Wasim, whose eyes speak her story.

Secret Superstar is directed by Advait Chandan, who has served as an assistant director on well-received films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Taare Zameen Par and Dhobi Ghat.

Secret Superstar is slated to release during Diwali 2017.