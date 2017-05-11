Salman Khan's double hosting duties: Bigg Boss 11 this year, Dus Ka Dum 3 early next year?

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan might have to choose between his two hosting duties; reality show Bigg Boss 11 that airs on Colors and Dus Ka Dum 3, the quiz show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Since his schedule this year is packed, given that he has two major film releases, it was impossible for him to host both Dus Ka Dum, with which he made his television debut, and Bigg Boss, that he has been hosting for years now.

Now, Times of India reports that Sony Entertainment Television has decided to compromise. While it was initially speculated that the quiz show may be brought back to replace The Kapil Sharma Show owing to the steep in the TRPs of the latter, the report suggests that the show will now go air early next year.

The same report states that Salman will begin shooting for Dus Ka Dum 3 only in January 2018 now, a month after the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai for which he is currently shooting in UAE. It is now clear that the show will not replace The Kapil Sharma Show from its prime time slot on the channel.

As far as Bigg Boss 11 is concerned, Pinkvilla reports that the show will go on air three weeks earlier than last year since Colors is not planning to start with another season of India's Got Talent or Jhalak Dikhla Jaa this year. Salman will start shooting for Bigg Boss 11 sooner, a few weeks after the release of his next, Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight.

Salman will begin promoting Tubelight in a few weeks. The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, his brother Sohail Khan, the late Om Puri and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Kabir. It is slated to release this Eid on 25 June.