Salman Khan is perfect for the role: Remo D'Souza on his next dance film

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, who has helmed Indian dance film series ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, has started working on his next project, which happens to be another dance film. Salman Khan is playing the lead in the film, as reported by to Mumbai Mirror. D'Souza is often credited with bringing dance films, as a genre, to the forefront in India. He also promises that his next project with Khan will be more intricately scripted than his earlier works.

D'Souza said in the same Mumbai Mirror interview that he wanted a non-dancer as the main lead of this movie and Khan fit the bill. He also spoke in favour of in Khan's skills, reiterating that he is always up for challenges and is also a good dancer. Therefore, he is the perfect choice for the role. He also added that the film would be to dance, what Dangal is to sports.

D'Souza, who has choreographed films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani, said that as a director, it is great to work with Khan as he likes to get down to the nitty-gritty of the whole film-making process and suggests changes that end up making the script much more appealing.

D'Souza also informed the publication that the film will be based on a father-daughter relationship. Khan, whose Bajrangi Bhaijaan also explored his relationship with Munni, played by Harshaali Malhotra, is going to be cast with a 13-year-old in the dance film. The hunt for the child is still on and according to the same report, the makers have decided to give more importance to the child's equation with Khan rather than their dancing skills. Since the film will be high on emotion, they want the warmth of the father-daughter relationship to really come through.

The film will roll in the first half of 2018.