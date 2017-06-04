Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next to star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor?

After setting style statements to some altogther different level at 70th Cannes Film Festival, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to star in filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next movie Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"Aishwarya is part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film. It's a drama. It's his kind of cinema," sources close to the project told PTI.

The makers will soon lock the other cast. The movie will go on floors by the end of this year.

KriArj Entertainment, of Rustomfame, has collaborated with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures for the project.

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkilwith Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. She was also seen in Omung Kumar's Sarbjitstarring Randeep Hooda.

Earlier it was also being speculated that Aishwarya will be teaming with her film career's debut director Mani Ratnam, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle. But no official announcements were made either by the filmmaker or the actor.

However, in an interview with DNA, she spoke in detail about why she wasn't seen in any film between Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and her latest Cannes stint. She said, "No, I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I’m glad I did. It meant a lot for me, personally, so I didn’t have any professional meetings. I started last week and I have liked two subjects already. So, as and when, we feel the need or when the time is right, we will share the news with you."

The report also stated that the actress has spilled some beans about her future projects saying that she has liked two scripts already and that both the films are with directors she knows really well. Reportedly, one of them appears to be Mehra, while there are rumours that the other is Karan Johar.

Mehra's last release Mirzya had a rather dismal performance at the box-office despite getting critical acclaim for its cinematography and story.

Currently, Mehra is working on Mere Pyare Prime Minister which revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums. The film is being shot in slums of Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)