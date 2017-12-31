Rajinikanth on entering politics: 'If we don't deliver, let's resign in three years'

Rajinikanth confirms floating a new political party and contesting in upcoming assembly elections

After decades of wild speculations, Rajinikanth has finally announced his entry into electoral politics and that he will float a new political party, which is free from caste and religion.

"I'm not scared about entering politics. I'm afraid of media. A lot of bigwigs fear the power of media. Whenever I go out, they keep asking my opinion, and if I say something, it becomes a debate. My good friend Cho always used to warn me about how to talk carefully to media. I miss him now. I'm sure his blessings are always with me," said Rajinikanth amid a thunderous applause from fans in the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai.

"I will form a new political party and contest in all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu" - Rajinikanth

Firmly confirming his political plunge, Rajinikanth, in a loud and clear tone, said, "I'm definitely coming into politics. It's the compulsion of destiny. I will form a new political party and contest in all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. I have decided not to contend in the upcoming local body polls since there's very less time. I will decide about parliamentary elections when it happens."

"I'm not foraying into politics for name, fame or money. You have given me all these thousand times more than I had never dreamt of. If I had a thirst for power, I could have arrived in 1996 when it knocked my doorstep. If I was not power-hungry when I was 45, do you think I long for it when I'm 68? If I desire for power, I'm not fit to be a spiritual person. I've never yearned for power," he said.

"We need a spiritual approach to politics": Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth said he wishes for a secular political future for the people of Tamil Nadu. "The politics of our country is rotten. Democracy has fallen apart. The political events that happened in Tamil Nadu in the last year have made everyone to hang their heads in shame. Tamil Nadu has been made a laughing stock by the people in other states. If I don't make this decision now, I will feel guilty until my last breath that I didn't do anything for the people of Tamil Nadu, who bestowed me with everything. We need to usher in change. We need a spiritual approach to politics. We need to envisage truthful, honest, transparent and secular politics. That's my wish and aim. A single person can't achieve it. The entire population of Tamil Nadu would need to come forward. I know it is not an easy task to contest in the elections and win the confidence of the people. But, I'm confident that I have the blessings of the god and the support of people," he said.



"I need selfless watchdogs who question the wrongdoings of others fearlessly" : Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth explained how he is planning to bring his fan clubs and supporters under one roof to fight for the needs of the people.

"Today, the politicians are looting their own people. Every party that gets into power has been looting the country. We should change the system and clean it. I don't want cadres. I need selfless watchdogs who will not work for their own benefit but question the wrongdoings of others fearlessly. I will be your representative who supervises these watch-dogs and guide them in the right direction," he said.

"So, we need an army of watchdogs to achieve our purpose. I have thousands of registered fan clubs across villages and cities and numerous unregistered associations. We need to consolidate everything and bring them under one umbrella. It's the first and foremost task. It's not cinema but politics. So, it's essential to form our organizations across the length and breadth of our state. It will be our first undertaking."

"Our army will participate in the upcoming democratic war": Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth urged his fans to be thoroughly prepared to face the democratic election and advised to not indulge in politics until then. "Till we are ready, let's not talk about politics. Let's not criticize any political leader. Let's not whine about day to day politics or issue statements condemning any events. There are a lot of people to do that."

"Let's start preparing. Let's formally start the party for the upcoming legislative election and honestly present our detailed manifesto to the people of Tamil Nadu. Let's give them a list of promises and if we don't deliver, let's resign in three years. Our mantra will be the truth, hard work and progress. Our army will participate in the upcoming democratic war," he said on a concluding note.

