'No one can stand in my way,' says Rajinikanth as he takes plunge into politics; asks fans to galvanise support

After years of speculations over his political ambitions, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed his entry into Tamil Nadu's fractured politics. This was for the first time that the charismatic actor, who enjoys a cult status in the Tamil film industry, has clarified his stand on taking a political plunge.

Addressing a gathering of fans on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that his entry into politics is "definite". Rajinikanth said that he will start his own political party prior to the Assembly elections. He also added that his party will be contesting in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: #Rajinikanth greets fans outside Raghvendra Mandapam after announcing his political entry pic.twitter.com/as4pWgMm7C — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

'Other states making fun of Tamil Nadu'

While spelling out his plans on entering the political arena, the veteran actor sought a structural change in politics of Tamil Nadu.

"Democracy is in bad shape right now, all other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now," the Tamil superstar told his supporters on Sunday.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said that his decision was a "compulsion of time".

"It's time for a truthful, transparent political party. That is my desire and no one can stand in my way. To start and contest an election with a new party is going to be difficult but the love and support of my Tamil people will prove my decision right," the Tamil superstar said.

Rajinikanth said he was not getting into politics for power. He said at the age of 45 he was not interested in political power and now at the age of 68 one cannot say he was power crazy.

What's the game plan?

Rajinikanth said that the policies of his upcoming party will be taken to the people while adding that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. "Do good, speak good, and then only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.

The Kabali actor also said that he does not need "cadres" in his upcoming parties but guardians who will make sure that Tamil men and women get whatever they need without bowing to corrupt leaders.

The actor told the gathering that he is likely to convert his fan club associations into a support base. "I have thousands of fan clubs in the state. Their strength is more than the total strength of political parties. I will take their help initially. From villages to cities, our guardians must be present," Rajinikanth said. He added that his first task was to get many of his unregistered fan clubs registered with the parent body.

He however, also threw few words of caution to his supporters. "Before starting the party, we need to be disciplined first, it's only then that we can decide our electoral policy. Whenever the Assembly election is announced, we will be ready for it," Rajini said while concluding his short speech. It is to be noted that the Assembly elections are due in 2021.

The actor also said his party would resign if it was not able to fulfil the electoral promises within three years of coming into power.

Keeping the guessing game on over his much-awaited political plunge, the 67-year-old actor had on 26 December said that he would announce his decision on 31 December.

In a Firstpost article, Rajinikanth was quoted as saying: "I had earlier mentioned that let us face the war when it comes. By war, of course, I meant the election. I'm not new to politics. I have been a witness to it since 1996. I have been hesitant about my plunge since I thoroughly know the dynamics of politics and its depth. If we step on the battlefield, we should win the war. "

The actor had also said that in politics, more than courage, one needs prudence and proper strategy to rise in triumph. "Everyone keeps saying that I'm procrastinating needlessly. So, I will announce my political stance on 31 December. I'm not saying that I will come to politics (smiles). I said I would announce my decision on 31 December," said Rajinikanth, putting an end to all speculations.

Rajinikanth has been holding a six-day meeting with his fans for many years now.

