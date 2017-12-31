Rajinikanth announces 2.0 will release on Tamil new year; Kaala to follow two months later

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has been meeting his fans from various districts of Tamil Nadu since 26 December, reminisced about his early days of the career in Madras in his speech on 30 December.

Ardent fans of the superstar from North Chennai, South Chennai and Central Chennai attended today's meeting in Raghavendra Mandapam to take pictures with their demi-god.

"Karnataka people were in awe of Madras Presidency in the '60s": Rajinikanth.

"In the '60s, the people of Karnataka had an excellent impression about the then Madras Presidency. They were in awe of its exemplary policemen, lawyers, universities, transport facilities and government. Like how we rave about Singapore's growth, services and living now. I came to Madras in 1973. I belonged to a lower-middle-class family. My elder brother (Satyanarayana Rao) was a mason in the corporation and his monthly income was Rs 70. He had five children but still, he managed to shell out 50 percent of his monthly pay for me to fulfill my dream to join the film institute. He believed in me, and he is my deity," Rajinikanth harked back.

Talking about his long-standing friendship with Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth said, "After my brother, the one who was instrumental in my career growth was Raj Bahadur. He was the one who explored the acting skill in me. He also wanted to join the film industry and undoubtedly, he had the perfect makeover and style. He took me to all the stage dramas he performed. In one such visit to the theatre, he desired to do the Duryodhana role but the drama master gave him Bheeshmar character and cast me in the Duryodhana character.

"K Balachander treated me as his third son after Kailasam and Prasanna": Rajinikanth.

Expressing his gratitude to all the important filmmakers who have worked with him, Rajinikanth recalled his initial meeting with his mentor, the late veteran filmmaker K Balachander. "When I came to Madras, I stayed with Panagal Rao family in Murali Prasad's home. They treated me as their family member. Finally, a day came when I went to meet Balachander sir. When he asked me to perform something, I told him that I don't know Tamil. He asked me to use English but I was a person who studied in Karnataka Corporation school, and I said I was not comfortable with English. So he asked me to use my mother tongue Kannada," he remembered.

"After I enacted something, he told me to wait. He kept staring at the ceiling and me and started scratching his chin for a few minutes. It gave me cold sweats, and I was sure he is going to give me an earful. After a few minutes, he said he is going to book me for three of his films. Then, he said, 'I'm going to give you a role in Apoorva Ragangal and a proper introduction as an antagonist in Moondru Mudichu in which Kamal Haasan was doing a guest role.'

He also told me that I would reprise the role of Jai Ganesh in the Telugu remake of Aval Oru Thodarkadhai. And he gave one final piece of advice. 'You have to do one thing — learn Tamil and see where I'm going to take you.' He treated me as his third son after Kailasam and Prasanna. He prepared me for the industry and then came others like Panju Arunachalam sir who gave me character roles and moulded me. Muthuraman sir, Rajasekhar, and P Vasu followed suit. They made me a star. Suresh Krishna and Mani Ratnam made me a superstar," he added.

"2.0 will release on 14 April, followed by Kaala in another two months": Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth also revealed that his highly-anticipated magnum-opus, 2.0, will hit screens on 14 April for the Tamil New Year festival instead of the previously-announced 27 April. Popular Telugu producers, who were up in arms against the makers of 2.0 due to a clash with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's films on the same date, are reportedly happy with the 2.0 team's decision now.

"Director Shankar gave me nationwide fame. The humongous amount of money they invest in me is all because of you (fans). They trust in me, and my fans and 2.0 is the result of that trust. I don't know if a film like that will ever be made again. How we all celebrate Chandralekha as a classic, 2.0 will also stand out. The film is delayed because of the extensive CG work. And (AR) Rahman can start the re-recording only after the entire visuals are ready. So the film's release is postponed to 14 April," said Rajinikanth.

Talking about Kaala, which marks his second collaboration with director Pa Ranjith after Kabali, Rajinikanth said, "Director Ranjith has presented a different Rajinikanth in Kaala. I felt really happy doing my role in the film, and it will also be released two months after 2.0."

