Manmarziyan: Anurag Kashyap's next starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu finally goes on floor

After Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap is once again collaborating with Aanand L Rai for his next movie Manmarziyan. After multiple changes in its cast and director, the film has finally gone on floors. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. It is being directed by Anurag Kashyap.

With Manmarziyan, Abhishek Bachchan will make a comeback on the big screen after almost two years. Vicky Kaushal, who stars alongside Bachchan, took to Instagram to share a picture with the team.

In Manmarziyan, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be playing love interests. According to Bombay Times, he filmmakers are also planning a romantic sequence in the snowfall in Kashmir. ''There's a snowfall sequence that needs to be shot. Some portions will also be shot in Delhi,'' a source informed Bombay Times.

Anurag Kashyap, whose recent release Mukkabaaz recieved widespread critical acclaim, will start shooting once he is done with Netflix's original Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan.

The initial cast of the film included Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushamann Khurrana. Malayalam film-star Dulquer Salmaan was also set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie, however, he was later replaced with Abhishek Bachchan. Also, before Anurag Kashyap, first Sameer Arya and then Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary were said to be directing Manmarziyan.

On professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Taapsee will feature in sports drama Soorma with Diljit Dosanjh.

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 14:49 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 15:05 PM