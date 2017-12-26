Manmarziyan: Has Abhishek Bachchan replaced Dulquer Salmaan in Anurag Kashyap's film?

Manmarziyan makers have reportedly zeroes in on Abhishek Bachchan for the lead role. Deccan Chronicle reports that after multiple speculations, Abhishek has been finalised to play the lead in the film.

Interestingly, Before Abhishek, several reports suggested that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the lead role.

The same report states that the first schedule will be widely shot in Kashmir in February. Abhishek and the rest of the cast will head to Kashmir and will begin the preparations for that by January. The makers want to capture the snowfall, owing to which the first schedule is to be shot in Kashmir.

Along with Abhishek, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The makers initially wanted to cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead which was expected to be directed by Sameer Arya.

Then the directorial role was given to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari but ironically she got busy with her film Bareilly Ki Barfi. However, the final makers of Manmarziyan are now Anurag Kashyap as confirmed by Aanand L Rai. Sanya Malhotra was also reportedly considered for the female lead.

We last saw Junior Bachchan in 2016 film Housefull 3 while Taapsee’s last appearance was in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt.