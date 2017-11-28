Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh impresses as hockey legend Sandeep Singh in new poster

The poster of Shaad ali upcoming film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi has been released. Titled Soorma, the film chronicles the life of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh, who also served as the captain of the Indian national hockey team. The highs and lows of the sportsman are captured in a befitting manner in the poster.

Sandeep Singh played as a full back and was a penalty corner specialist in the Indian Hockey team. He made headlines when he made a comeback into the game after being injured in an accident. In 2006, he got hit by an accidental gunshot while travelling on the Shatabdi Express to join the national team that was to fly to Germany for the World Cup.

Currently, The 31-year-old hockey player is employed with the Haryana Police as deputy superintendent. The film has been produced by Chitrangda Singh, Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Deepak Singh.

Chitrangada had acquired the rights to the story nearly three years ago. But the film took time to actualise, as the hunt for the right actor was still on. There were speculations that Sandeep himself wanted Ranbir Kapoor to essay him in his biopic as he was highly impressed by the actor's performance as a Sikh in Rocket Singh (2009), but the idea was dropped.

The film is now slated to be released on 29 November.