Kareena Kapoor, her 'photoshopped' Vogue shoot, and why we can't leave her the hell alone

Apparently, if your name is Kareena Kapoor, you're married to Saif Ali Khan, you have a son that you've named Taimur, you have a sister called Karisma Kapoor and you act for a living — you've forsaken all your rights to:

Privacy

Being left the hell alone

Just generally being allowed to live without every single move of yours being scrutinised.

As I write this kind of an article for the third time in the span of five months, it baffles me why we just can't let our celebrities be.

Sure, they signed up for being in the public eye and this careful examination by the masses is a by-product of their fame but gosh, must we really be up in their business at all times?

The latest controversy in question is Taimur ki mummy's recent Vogue India photoshoot. Here are the pictures from said photoshoot, in which the actor looks all shades of stunning.

As these images surfaced, the faceless trolls of the interwebz came out to play once again, with several of them declaring that the pictures had been heavily photoshopped by Vogue because: where are the pregnancy stretch marks? The saggy mummy tummy? The fat legs?

So we have a problem if she's thin, and we have a problem if she's fat. We have a problem if she works out and we have a problem if she doesn't. What don't we have a problem with? (Can imagine Sanjay Leela Bhansali nodding furiously to this)

In the past, several Vogue covers have been severely criticised — the one where rural Indians were seen sporting high-end luxury fashion gear with many people calling the depiction distasteful and downright disrespectful. Or the one where an "inclusive and diverse" cover starring top models wasn't considered to be diverse enough — so it seems that the public does have a (somewhat understandable) bone to pick with the publication.

The bottom line however, is a never-ending cycle of obsessive and pointless scrutiny which results in body-shaming one way or another, be it Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or even child star Ariel Winter.

As a human being who is honestly just sick and tired of these impossible beauty standards that have been set upon women and men throughout the world — let's take a pledge this new year.

Repeat after me folks — I will mind my own god-damn business.