Jayam Ravi says Tik Tik Tik will be a significant milestone in Tamil cinema at film's audio launch

The audio of Tik Tik Tik was launched today morning (January 4) in Chennai with the entire cast and crew in attendance. Tik Tik Tik, which stars Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj as leads, marks the 100th project of music composer D. Imman. Billed as India's first space thriller, Tik Tik Tik marks the second collaboration of director Shakti Rajan and Ravi, who earlier joined forces for Miruthan which was touted as Kollywood's first Zombie film.

"Tik Tik Tik will be a significant milestone in Tamil cinema," says Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi recalled how no one believed in him when he said that he's going to work on a space film. "I think to script a movie like this itself was a great challenge. It needed a lot of vision and creativity. Once I read the script, I could foresee the result. Though the execution was strenuous, the outcome is quite satisfactory. It will definitely be a milestone film in my career and an important project in Tamil cinema," said Ravi.

Showering lavish praise on Nivetha Pethuraj's dedication and hard work, Ravi said, "In any field, the contribution of both the genders is inevitable. And it wouldn't be inappropriate to talk about how physically demanding Tik Tik Tik was to Nivetha. She got badly injured many times on the sets while shooting some difficult sequences. But she never showed any physical or emotional strain at any point of time. She has got tremendous talent and I genuinely request her to channelize her career properly."

Tik Tik Tik marks the on-screen debut of Jayam Ravi's six-year-old son, Aarav, who was also present at the event. "As a father, it's a very proud moment indeed. When I told my son that the director wishes to cast him in a character, he readily agreed. I asked him if he knows to act, he said: 'I will learn'."

"Jayam Ravi is a very versatile actor," says Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj, who co-stars with Ravi for the first time in the film, talked highly about his career choices. "Ravi is a very versatile actor. I have never seen an actor like him who is ready to take up different roles and genres. He is setting up a benchmark to people who look up to him. His keenness to work on content-driven films is a boon to new directors who can explore different genres and subjects," she said.

"Tik Tik Tik will hit screens worldwide on 26 January", confirms director Shakti Rajan

Shakti Rajan said he could complete an ambitious project like Tik Tik Tik only because of the trust Ravi and producer Jhabak had in him. "Not only in India, but an out and out space film is always looked as a problematic genre throughout Asia since it's considered increasingly onerous. Though the film is slated for Republic Day release, Imman sir handed over the re-recording files on the day of Christmas itself. I don't know if any other composer could pull this off without any hassles. Every song in this movie will be a narration in itself and will take the story forward," he said.

Shakti Rajan said the entire visual effects work in the film was done in Chennai and how everyone was quite surprised about the final output on screen. "As soon as the news about Tik Tik Tik and its genre surfaced, almost everyone had doubts in their mind, and most of them were about the CG. The CG part is done by a Chennai based team, Ajax, supervised by Arun. They are the hidden heroes of this film. And I have been getting calls from various parts of India since many are impressed by Ajax's remarkable work in the trailer," he said.

"Tik Tik Tik is my 100th project, but I still feel like it's my debut," says D. Imman

"Director Shakti Rajan is a man of action. For a film that involves this massive scale of CG, a lot of re-syncing and rework needs to be done regarding the background score. But when Shakti gave me the visuals, he also provided me with the details about the length of each scene and what sort of CG work is going to happen. So there was not much rework after the CG was done. It feels so special that a genre-specific film like Tik Tik Tik is my hundredth film.To me, it feels like my first film Thamizhan; I have the same excitement," said Imman.