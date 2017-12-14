Hichki: Trailer of Rani Mukerji's next film to be attached with Tiger Zinda Hai

Rani Mukerji will be seen on the screen after a long gap of four years in Yash Raj Films' Hichki. The trailer of her feel-good film will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trailer of Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' to be attached to Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' https://t.co/AFmZpyLycm via @dna pic.twitter.com/Ueom0F9TWr — YRF Talent (@yrftalent) December 14, 2017

“Hichki is a film for all age-groups and as a story, is relatable pan India. It is a happy and uplifting story of self-belief and celebrates human spirit and hope." says a source close to the development.

The makers want to reach out to moviegoers across the globe and make them aware of a simple film with a lot of heart. "What could be better than attaching the Hichki trailer to the massive event film Tiger Zinda Hai which will be seen by audiences across the world,” says the same source. Produced by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baraat fame, Hichki is a Siddharth P Malhotra directorial.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. Both Khan and Kaif are reprising their roles in the film and given the buzz around it, the film is expected to mint big money at the box office.

Apart from attaching the trailer with a Salman Khan film, the makers of Hichki are also drawing out an elaborate promotional plan. Mukerji will spearhead the campaigns as she loves what the film is communicating.