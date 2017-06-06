Hichki: Rani Mukerji wraps up shooting for comeback film under YRF

Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback after the birth of her daughter Adira, with the Yash Raj Films project Hichki directed by Sidharth P Malhotra.

Mukerji had started shooting for the movie in April, and as of 6 June — Yash Raj Films' official Instagram account shared an image that declared the shooting of Hichki had already been wrapped up. Mukerji seems to have finished her shooting schedule in an unbelievably speedy manner.

Hichki is the story of a strong woman with a physical handicap, and the film chronicles the struggles of a person with a disability. The plot is laden with the trials and tribulations that a disabled woman faces, and how she overcomes her situation with positivity and grace. There is also conjecture that the actress will be essaying the role of a teacher in the movie.

If Black is any benchmark to go by, Mukerji will be all set to vow her audience with her acting prowess once again.

While previously talking about the movie, Rani said that she had been looking for a script that would challenge and excite her, and then Hichki had chanced upon her.

"Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up," said Mukerji when talking about the theme of the movie.

Mukerji was last seen in the 2014 movie Mardaani also under the Yash Raj Films banner, after which she took a hiatus from acting.

Hichki can be expected to hit the floors in 2017 itself, although there is no official confirmation of the same.