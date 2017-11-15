Fukrey Returns song 'Mehbooba' is a cringe-worthy version of Mohd Rafi's classic

Just when we thought the music of Indian films is on a downward slope, there's this avalanche in the form of the latest song 'Mehbooba' from Fukrey Returns. Music directors today relentlessly loan songs from the past, but we have some particular feelings about this remix.

'Mehbooba' is of course nowhere close to the original song 'O Meri Mehbooba', from the 1977 film Dharam Veer, featuring Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman. The song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by legendary Mohammed Rafi. Cut to 2017, the rejigged version is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai; the song is composed by Prem and Hardeep.

Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh enter a night club which is choc-a-bloced with foreigners smoking hukka or drinking liquor and then wham! the fukra boys begin their show. In the most cliched item-song(ish) way, this remix version also takes off with the guys drooling over a woman, and then start singing to woo her. This wasn't expected from a film like Fukrey Returns, which is a sequel to Fukrey (2014), a rather unconventional film.

While the revamped version has just used the catchphrase from the original song, rest of the song remains an original composition with a Raftaar rap interspersed within the musical hotchpotch. It goes without saying that this song can definitely be counted among the major misses this year. Let's hope the makers of Fukrey Returns have something to offer as per the standards set by the awesome 'Ambarsariya' or the fast-paced 'Fuk Fuk Fukrey' from the 2014 prequel.

Here's the latest song: