Watch: Fukrey Returns trailer is perfect mix of madness, excitement and nostalgia

Back in 2013, when Fukrey released, nobody anticipated that the film would perform well. The film starred new actors like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma as dilliwale fukreys (a Delhi slang meaning good-for-nothing guys) who end up in a situation that is thrilling, comic and adventurous at the same time.

Richa Chadha as the foul-mouthed gangster was a complete bad-ass character, and a breath of fresh air for the new generation.

Now in 2017, the sequel to Fukrey, Fukrey Returns is all set to tickle the funny bone once again. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, 13 November and, if anything, the makers — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani — seem to have decided to spice it up with crazier elements and sequences.

The latest part has Chadha's Bholi Panjaban return from jail and she is all set to teach the boys a lesson, she calls it the "pay-back time."

The humour elements of the first part seems to have been retained in this film as well, especially Varun Sharma's ability to foresee things. As per the trailer, he seems to have transformed into a more confident person; now he sees the future, which he calls "Déjà chu" (a déjà vu of his character, Chucha).

The film has also added some CGI elements, but here's hoping they don't ruin the movie watching experience. Scenes involving a black cobra and a tiger somehow feel like unnecessary. Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand also reprise their roles from the previous part.

Fukrey Returns is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 15 December.

Here's the trailer:

