Fukrey Returns: Dharmendra-Zeenat song O Meri Mehbooba to be rebooted for film

A young, dashing Dharmendra wooing his angry love interest Zeenat Aman in Dharam Veer earned the song 'O Meri Mehbooba' many praises from the audience. That was in 1977, and the same song is reportedly being rebooted for Fukrey Returns by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

It has been four long years since the Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha-starrer Fukrey hit the big screen and wowed the audience. Now that the producers are coming back with a sequel, they plan to recreate a classic song following the current music trend in Bollywood, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"It's the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended. Richa's lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing that the past is behind them, when life spirals downwards. It is picturised on the four boys," said Ritesh.

"I don't know about trends as it depends on the film and it's requirement. It worked for Baar Baar Dekho and for Judwaa 2. Even in Don we kept Khaike Paan and Yeh Mera Dil. Thanks to technology we can retain the melody while making it slightly more contemporary," Ritesh explained.

Hardeep is composing the music for Fukrey Returns; he is the one who had composed 'Kala Chashma' for Nitya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho as well, which proved to be a hit at box office. Raftaar is said to have rapped for the new version. The signature line "O meri mehbooba mehbooba mehbooba, tujhey jaana hai toh jaa teri marji mera kya" has been retained. "We are even trying to retain Mohammed Rafi's voice, it's a great song and I hope everyone likes this version," added Ritesh.

While we wait for the reboot, here's the original version of 'O Meri Mehbooba':

