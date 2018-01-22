Dulquer Salmaan's next Bollywood project will be film adaptation of The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor

The Malayalam star and veteran actor Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan has firmly set his eyes on Bollywood, with another lucrative project being confirmed by him.

The 31 year old, actor who is making his Bollywood debut in Ronnie Scrwevala’s Karwan with Irrfan Khan and Milhila Palkar is said to have come on board Sonam Kapoor’s next, the big screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel The Zoya Factor as reported by the Mirror.

Sonam Kapoor had acquired the rights of The Zoya Factor along with another novel Battle for Bittora by Anuja Chahuhan, had earlier confirmed her involvement with the film and expressed her excitement on twitter, “Super excited to work with amazing sister duo @aartims and @Pooja__Shetty with brilliant #abhisheksharma on @anujachauhan 's Zoya factor.”

The novel revolves around a girl Zoya Singh Solanki, born on the exact moment India had won the 1983 cricket world cup. The Indian cricket team starts considering her a lucky charm leading up to the 2010 world cup win of the team.

The film is expected to start rolling sometime in March-April this year, with Sonam Kapoor busy promoting her next release Padman and wrapping up her home production Veere Di Wedding as reported by the Mirror.

Dulquer known for his like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani, looks all set for an interesting innings in Bollywood.

The actor quoted in an earlier interview had said, "I don't think I want to play a big fancy lead role in Hindi films just for the sake of it. I would prefer to do interesting roles. If I get a memorable role, it would have a bigger impact than debuting as a lead in a film where nobody knows me."

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:32 AM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:32 AM