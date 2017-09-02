Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar titled Karwaan; shoot kicks off in Ooty

The Malayalam film industry's youth sensation Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his roles in films like Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Martin Prakkat's Charlie (2015), is now set to make his debut in Bollywood.

It was previously reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen along with National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Indian web-series sensation Mithila Palkar in a film which is directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana and backed by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is reportedly titled Karwaan.

Palkar took to Instagram and posted a picture with her male co-stars Khan and Salmaan.

Here we go! My lovely co-actors don't have any idea what they've gotten themselves into by obliging for pictures #Karwaan #Day2 #RSVP #HumansofKarwaan A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

She also shared the name of the film on her Instagram story.

The film is touted to be "a light-hearted comedy" featuring Salmaan and Khan as friends who venture on a road trip. The actors are reportedly going to travel parts of Kochi and Ooty for a month-long schedule, as per a report by The Indian Express.

First-time director Akarsh Khurana is credited with writing films like Hamshakals and Krrish 3. Khurana has written the script of Karwaan along with Hussain Dalal, who has previously worked as a screen writer for Dharma Productions' Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States.