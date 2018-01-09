You are here:

Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor after Avengers 4: If I had the opportunity, I'd love to do it again

PTI

Jan,09 2018 11:36 48 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Hemsworth has said that if given an opportunity, he would love to keep on playing superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. Facebook

The 34-year-old actor will be next seen in Avengers: Infinity War, alongside other MCU veterans, such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Avengers 4 will mark the final outing for Hemsworth as Thor.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think Id love to. I also think theres an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broke the mould a bit," Hemsworth told IGN.

"I've just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that's my contract - my pre-existing contract is done now, so its kind of like wow, that's it," he added.

Hemsworth, who last appeared in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok, said he has rediscovered his passion for the role.

"Two or three films ago I was like okay, a couple more. I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented that character a number of times — even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise.

"So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think," Hemsworth said.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:36 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:58 AM

