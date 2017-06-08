Tubelight: Details about new song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, released

Tubelight's songs 'Radio', which is a fast-paced dance song, and 'Nach Meri Jaan', a song about brotherly love, have taken social media by storm, with Salman Khan's dance moves being the center of attention. To the delight of fans, the makers of the film will soon release a third track titled 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera', and they have already revealed details about it.

The subject of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera' is separation and heartbreak, but not of the romantic kind. It has been reported that this song, like 'Nach Meri Jaan', is about love that only brothers understand. It will be sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, with whom Salman has collaborated several times in the past. Songs such as 'Jag Ghoomeya' from Sultan, 'Teri Meri' from Bodyguard and 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from Dabanng are a result of this partnership between the singer and star.

The music of Tubelight has been composed by Pritam, and the lyrics of these three songs have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music rights of the film were sold to Sony Music for Rs 20 crores, which also purchased the rights to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer directed by Imtiaz Ali, albeit for Rs 5 crore than Tubelight.

Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan, who has also produced the film with Salman Khan. It stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and late veteran actor Om Puri and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on Eid, 25 June. Salman essays the role of a misfit in this film, which is remake of Mexican director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde's war fantasy film Little Boy.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star revealed that he doubts his film will break the box office collection records of SS Rajamouli's 2, but that this fact does not bother him much. "I doubt that Tubelight will break Baahubali 2's record, because the latter is one of the most freakish films that has been made. Hindi film-goers lapped up the film despite watching a dubbed version of it. It is because of the Hindi cine-goers that they have got these numbers. But as long as nobody loses money, I am fine. I don’t feel the pressure," he said.