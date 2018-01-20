Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran — John Abraham starrer to now release on 2 March, will clash with Anushka Sharma's Pari

It looks like the film releasw schedule for this month and beyond is going through a major reshuffle mostly in order to avoid clashes. While Akshay Kumar made a witty move by pushing the release date of Padman to 9 February and leaving 25 January as the solo release day for Padmaavat, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has also been pushed a couple of weeks ahead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the new release date of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.

#Parmanu to release on 2 March 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2018

On the other hand, Dharma Productions' Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez, has been postponed for the time being, citing incomplete VFX work.

Heard from reliable sources that Dharma Productions’ #Drive, which was scheduled for 2 March 2018, has been postponed due to major VFX work that’s yet to be completed... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez... Tarun Mansukhani directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2018

Now Parmanu will clash with Anushka Sharma's Pari during the Holi weekend. In their attempt to avoid clashes, the makers of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran have deferred the release for the third time now. In the very beginning, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran was scheduled to release on 8 December. Later, it was pushed to 23 February in order to avoid a clash with Padmaavat that was originally slated to release on 1 December.

In spite of KriArj Entertainment's repeated attempts, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran will clash with yet another of their co-producions, Pari.

Parmanu's story is based on India's first nuclear test in Pokhran, Rajasthan. It stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani. It is co-produced by KriArj Entertainment and Abraham. On the other hand, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. It is co-produced by Anushka and KriArj Entertainment.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:19 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:19 PM