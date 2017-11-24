Padmavati protest: Body found hanging in Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur; Karni Sena denies involvement

As per TV reports, a dead body was found hanging in Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur along with a Padmavati protest message engraved close it, that read, "We don't burn effigies. We kill." Shri Rajput Karni Sena has condemned the violence and denied involvement in the incident.

#BREAKING | Hanging dead body found in Jaipur’s Nahargarh fort main gate; a message "We don't burn effigies, we hang people' found near body pic.twitter.com/KRmyPdv10r — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 24, 2017

The body was found hanging from one of the corners of the historic fort that overlooks the city. 'Padmavati Virodh (protest) was written next to the hanging body.

As per TV reports, the deceased has been identified as Chetan. His Aadhar card was found in one of the pockets. A police team has been sent to his residence for further investigation.

This comes only a day after the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC) certified Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati in the United Kingdom. Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi had expressed disappointment in the BBFC's decision and demanded a global ban on the film's release.

Though the release of the film has been indefinitely postponed from 1 December, the protests continue. While protests are being held across the country against the release of the film that allegedly misappropriates historical facts, the latest development at Nahargarh sets a dangerous precedent.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions.

