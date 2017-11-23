Padmavati controversy: British Film Board releases Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film with no cuts

Even though the makers of Padmavati have deferred the release of the film in India, the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared it. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will hit the screens in the UK on 1 December.

Starring Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Alauddin Khilji), Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati, in the lead) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh), Padmavati is being distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.

According to the official website of the BBFC, Padmavati will be released "uncut" in the UK.

The magnum opus sets out to tell the tale of Rani Padmini — the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage — her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh — a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who fought till his last breath to defend his kingdom and his wife's honour and Sultan Alauddin Khilji — an ambitious and obsessive invader.

In India, Padmavati is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts. Bhansali has been denying the contention.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for 1 December in India, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.