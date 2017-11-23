Padmavati: SC to hear fresh plea to stall film outside India; Karni Sena firm on ban demand

Shri Rajput Karni Sena cheif Lokendra Singh Kalvi has expressed his displeasure after the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) passed Padmavati with no cuts in the UK.

"The discipline of the Rajput Karni Sena is being treated as a weakness," he said, as per TV reports. He claimed that the Karni Sena will not let the film release in India at all and demanded for a global ban on the film.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reports that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear on 28 November a fresh plea seeking a direction to the makers of Padmavati not to release it outside India.

The same report states that a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would hear the plea that alleged that the makers of the film misrepresented facts before the court with regard to Censor Board’s approval on releasing songs and the promo.

Advocate Sharma alleged that grave damage will be done to social harmony if the movie is allowed to be released outside India.

He also sought criminal prosecution of the makers of the movie for allegedly misrepresenting facts that the songs and promos were cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

However, according to News18, the producers of the film have reportedly put the film on hold as of now and will not release the film in the UK till it acquires a certificate from the CBFC in India.

In the midst of the controversy, former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani has also voiced his opinion. According to a tweet by Times Now, Nihalani has said that it is illegal to export Padmavati to the UK before getting CBFC clearance.



It's illegal to export film ‘Padmavati’ to UK before getting certificate from India, says former Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani pic.twitter.com/fJMJa5wrEl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 23, 2017

With inputs from PTI.