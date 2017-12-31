Padmavati: Prasoon Joshi clarifies he has only suggested five modifications to gain U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not directed any cuts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period movie Padmavati but has requested to make five modifications for the movie to receive a U/A certificate, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has made it clear on Saturday.

There has been uncertainty over the movie’s release for the past few months, but the CBFC, following an examining committee meeting, has assured a U/A certificate will be given to the movie after the necessary modifications.

The CBFC has also urged the makers to modify the song 'Ghoomar' to make the depiction befitting the character being displayed. Further, a modification has been suggested in the “incorrect/misleading reference to historical places”, Joshi said.

Apart from this, they have urged the Padmavati team to “add a disclaimer which clearly makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of sati or seeks to glorify it”. Joshi assured these suggested changes “are completely in agreement with the filmmakers, the producers and director of the film”.

The periodic drama, backed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, is directed by Bhansali and has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kappoor in pivotal roles. The film, which was initially scheduled to release on 1 December, has been dragged into controversies for alleged distortion of facts from Rajput history, with Rajput religious outfits, actively protesting its release.

The CBFC finally formed a special panel to watch the movie. The screening took place on 28 December and Joshi was present along with the examining committee members and the special panel, which included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Chandramani Singh and Professor KK Singh of the Jaipur.

“A long discussion ensued post which the filmmakers were met as well. The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length,” Joshi said.

The censor board chairperson also claimed the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions too, “in a written communication to CBFC requested for a special panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community to view the film”.

To set up a special panel is not a new precedent set by CBFC. “(I) Can cite two examples; Aarkashan, wherein an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and also in case of Jodhaa Akbar wherein historical experts were called in.” He stated.

Overall, Prasoon Joshi admitted giving the movie U/A certification “was an unprecedented and tough situation”.

