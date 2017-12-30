Padmavati is now Padmavat: CBFC changes title of Bhansali's film; grants U/A rating

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's beleaguered film Padmavati may soon be set for release. However, it may release under a different title, as per news reports by India Today and The Quint.

The development comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate — with the condition that the film's title is changed from Padmavati to Padmavat.

Padmavat is the 16th century epic in verse by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It is felt that changing the film's title to Padmavat will reflect that it is a work of fiction and not based on any historical figure.

Sources speaking with CNN-News18 said that disclaimers about sati and there being 'no intention to distort history' would be included in the film, and that the filmmakers had 'agreed to some conditions'. The attempt is to "try to achieve consensus between all parties" the source added.

Central Board of Film Certification had examining committee meeting on 28 Dec to review #Padmavati & decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to Padmavat. Certificate to be issued once required & agreed modifications are made. pic.twitter.com/tiFIW2gDGD — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision: CBFC #Padmavati — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University. Panel member had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length: CBFC #Padmavati — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

Bhansali's film — which stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khalji and Shahid Kapoor as Rana Ratan Singh — has been at the centre of widespread protests by the Rajput groups and allies since earlier this year. Organistions such as the Karni Sena not only manhandled Bhansali and disrupted the film's shoot in Rajasthan, they called for a ban on Padmavati's release in the state. Several state governments then declared that they would not allow Bhansali's film to be screened in their theatres. Deepika and Bhansali received death threats.

Padmavati was originally scheduled to release on 1 December, but was sent back by the CBFC for filing an incomplete submission before it. The board later invited two historians from Jaipur to view the film before passing it.

A source told CNN-News18 that the Karni Sena wants all references to jauhar and the ghoomar removed, and has not accepted Padmavat as a title.

Vikram Singh of the Karni Sena told Times Now: "The cuts don't make a difference when our culture is not protected. We will continue our movement (against the film). We won't allow pseudo-liberals to destroy history."

With the new title and the U/A rating, will the decks be cleared for Padmavati/Padmavat's release. Or will the Karni Sena's continued opposition throw a spanner in the works?