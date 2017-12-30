Padmavati cleared by CBFC: Karni Sena chief says it is 'too early' to comment; protests to continue

Jaipur: Founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi has said that it is "too early" to comment on censor board's decision to give U/A certification to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has proceeded with the certification process of the movie and has suggested the director to change the film's title to Padmavat.

"A lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues and it will be too early to comment on it. My stand is very clear, which is known to everyone," Kalvi told PTI.

"It was proposed that film will be reviewed by a panel of nine intellectuals, but the film was reviewed by only three persons. The recommendations of the panel are not in public domain so it will be too early to comment. I am still on the same path, which I had chosen," he added.

President of Rajput Sabha Giriraj Singh Lotwara said that it was unfortunate that the board wants to favour the film producers instead of considering recommendations of the panel that reviewed the film.

He said that he will continue to protest against Padmavati in democratic manner.

"CBFC should be transparent, unbiased and should think in the interest of the country. If the board was not ready to consider recommendations of the panel, then why was it constituted? We will continue to protest in a democratic manner and will decided on future course of action after holding discussions," he said.

According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on 28 December and decided to give the film a "U/A certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title to Padmavat".

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed, the release further stated.

A number of organisations, especially Karni Sena, have been opposing the release of the period drama claiming that it has portrayed the Rajput queen in bad light.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had earlier written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, urging her to ensure that Padmavati is not released without necessary changes.