Padmaavat: Deepika's midriff covered with CGI in new version of Ghoomar but Karni Sena continues protest

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat have released a new version of the song 'Ghoomar' which covers Deepika Padukone's midriff via CGI in order to accommodate one of the changes suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the film to release with a U/A certificate.

#BREAKING -- The makers of #Padmaavat have replaced the earlier 'Ghoomar' song with CGI done to cover @deepikapadukone's midriff. The move comes after the fringe raised objection over the song | @shilparathnam with more details pic.twitter.com/VrQgT1tXjD — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 19, 2018

The objection to Padukone's attire exposing her midriff was raised by one of the historians on the advisory panel that the CBFC had appointed to reach a "balanced decision" on the certification of Padmaavat.

A similar objection was raised by not only members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena but also members of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, including the queen Maharani Padmini.

However, Karni Sena has not even warmed up to the 'new and improved version' of 'Ghoomar'. Vivek Shekhawat, member of the fringe group, told News18 that they have contentions with the film as a whole and not just Padukone's costume in the song. He claimed that Karni Sena will continue their protests, demanding a nationwide ban.

#Padmaavat -- We don't have objections with clothes, we have an objection with the movie: Vivek Shekhawat, Karni Sena to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/B6vRCPlFe9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 19, 2018

Padmaavat also stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 25 January, the eve of Republic Day, along with R Balki's social drama Padman.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:26 PM