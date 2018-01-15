Padmaavat: After title change, Deepika Padukone's midriff to be reportedly covered in 'Ghoomar'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, now rechristened Padmaavat, has probably been the most controversial film of the last year.

From being at the eye of the storm of protests from fringe groups and political parties, death threats for actors and filmmaker, to being lashed by the censor board — Padmaavat now becomes a historical film in its truest sense. After the much speculated-cum-challenged release of the film was announced (25 January) with the change of film's title, it is now being speculated that the song 'Ghoomar' will also go under scanner.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, Deepika Padukone's midriff will be covered in the song before the film hits the theatres on 25 January. The song has been at the centre of national debate over the supposed "wrong, inaccurate" portrayal of the 13th century fabled Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh.

The Rajput Karni Sena, members of the Rajputana royalty have come out in protest saying queens of their community never danced publicly. They reportedly were upset over the display of skin during the song, which they feel shows Rajput queens and Rajput customs in wrong light. This also later translated into being "inaccurate depiction of historical figures." However, Bhansali has always maintained that the song is his tribute to the brave Rajput women of Rajasthan.

The Navbharat Times report suggests that the CBFC has shown concern over the song 'Ghoomar' and has asked the makers of the film to delete/cut/edit the shots (in the song) that shows Padukone's skin. The makers of the film, consequentially, had to spend both money and time to remove the shots using VFX. Post all the demanded amendments, the film will be reviewed by the board prior to its release.



'Ghommar' sung by Shreya Ghoshal is the first track from Padmaavat (then Padmavati) album that released and became an Internet sensation when it received more than 10 million hits within 24 hours of its release which was a record feat, according to a report by Zoom.

Padmaavat is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's 16th century epic poem Padmavat which chronicles the life of the Rajput queen Padmini who chose self immolation over falling prey to the clutches of the foreign invader and ruler of the Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles, along with Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:45 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:45 PM