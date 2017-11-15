Dhadak: Karan Johar announces debut film of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter helmed by Shashank Khaitan

It has almost been a year since Karan Johar acquired the remake rights of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster from last year Sairat. While the name associated with the male lead changed from Suniel Shetty's son Ahan to Shahid Kapoor's cousin Ishaan Khatter, the female lead has stayed constant in Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi.

Now, Johar has officially announced the film. The film, though there is no confirmation if it is a remake of Sairat, is titled Dhadak.

The poster features a desert in the background as Janhvi and Ishaan embrace each other in the fore. Johar seems to have consciously steered clear of their last names, probably owing to the nepotism allegations hurled at him throughout this year.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror earlier this year, Boney had confirmed that his daughter will be launched by Johar's Dharma Productions and presumed that it will be in the Hindi remake of Sairat.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is believed the first schedule of the Hindi remake will roll in northern India in December. Sairat was the first Marathi movie to reach the Rs 100 crore mark. Shashank has already directed two successful films for Dharma in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

This will not be the debut film for Ishaan Khatter, unlike Janhvi Kapoor. He has already been seen in two films and both featured his brother Shahid Kapoor - Waah Life Ho Toh Aisi and Udta Punjab. He has also done one international trilingual film called Beyond the Dreams directed by Academy Award winner Majid Majidi.

The film, that will be co-produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, reportedly also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

(Also read: How Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor became Bollywood's most hyped debutantes in recent history)