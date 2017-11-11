Majid Majidi on his film, Beyond The Clouds, being selected to open IFFI 2017

Mumbai: Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project Beyond The Clouds will have its India premiere at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November.

The Iranian filmmaker says he is curious to see the reaction of the audience. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, the movie celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop.

Beyond The Clouds has been invited to be the opening film at IFFI, 2017.

"This is my second time at the IFFI, Goa. The first time it was a retrospective of my earlier films and this time, it's for Beyond The Clouds. I am very happy and curious to see the reactions of the audiences because this is the first time the film will be presented to Indian audiences," Majidi said in a statement.

The film presents an amalgamation of three languages (Hindi, Tamil and English) instead of it being shot and dubbed separately. Each language will form a major part of the film and will be used in the scenes and setups that befit those languages.

Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, Beyond The Clouds is centred around a brother-sister relationship.

Majidi, along with the lead actors, Oscar winning music director AR Rahman, Hindi dialogue writer of the film Vishal Bhardwaj and producers Sujay Kutty, Business Head at Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, is expected to attend the premiere on 20 November.

