Aiyaary poster, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, piques curiosity over crime drama

The first look poster of the Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary is out. The excitement around the film has been building up for quite some time now.

Malhotra took to Twitter and shared the poster on 16 December.

During the production of the film, the makers as well as Malhotra shared pictures of the shoot, especially during their Kashmir schedule. Then some pictures from the Delhi schedule were also shared on social media.

The poster of Aiyaary is painted in the colours of the Indian tricolour (quite apt for a Republic Day release) and features Bajpayee, Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale. The poster also has glimpses of the major centres of events — Kashmir, Delhi and London — around which the story of the film would run.

Aiyaary is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film is based on a real incident and would feature Bajpayee as an army officer while Malhotra will essay the role of his protégé. Rakul Preet is touted to be paired romantically opposite to Malhotra. The film was announced in April 2017 and is scheduled to release on 26 January 2018 along with Akshay Kumar's Padman.